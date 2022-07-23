Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
2:01 minutes
Problem 46
Textbook Question
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 17° 13'
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem requires subtracting two angles: 90° and 17° 13'. The first angle is in degrees only, and the second angle is in degrees and minutes.
Recall that 1 degree (°) equals 60 minutes ('). To perform the subtraction, convert the angles into a consistent format if necessary, or subtract degrees and minutes separately.
Since 90° has 0 minutes, and 17° 13' has 13 minutes, check if you can subtract 13 minutes from 0 minutes directly. If not, borrow 1 degree from 90°, converting it into 60 minutes.
After borrowing, subtract the minutes: (60' - 13') and subtract the degrees: (89° - 17°). Write the result as degrees and minutes.
Combine the results to express the final answer in degrees and minutes format.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement in Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds
Angles can be expressed in degrees (°), minutes ('), and seconds ("), where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. Understanding this notation is essential for performing accurate calculations involving angles.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Subtraction of Angles in DMS Format
When subtracting angles given in degrees, minutes, and seconds (DMS), you must subtract each unit separately, borrowing from higher units if necessary (e.g., borrowing 1 degree as 60 minutes) to handle cases where the minuend's minutes or seconds are smaller than the subtrahend's.
Recommended video:
3:18
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Conversion Between Units for Simplification
To simplify calculations, angles in DMS format can be converted entirely into decimal degrees or into total seconds before performing arithmetic, then converted back to DMS. This method helps avoid errors in borrowing and makes calculations more straightforward.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
545
views
Textbook Question
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. See Example 4(a). 82° 30'
959
views