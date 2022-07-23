Solar Eclipse on Mars (Refer to Exercise 69.) The sun's distance from the surface of Mars is approximately 142,000,000 mi. One of Mars' two moons, Phobos, has a maximum diameter of 17.4 mi. (Data fromThe World Almanac and Book of Facts.) b. Phobos is approximately 5800 mi from Mars. Is it possible for Phobos to cause a total eclipse on Mars?