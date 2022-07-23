Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 89°
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
2:52 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify all the given angles and the relationships between them in the diagram, such as adjacent angles, vertical angles, or angles on a straight line.
Recall that angles on a straight line sum up to \(180^\circ\), and vertical angles are equal. Use these properties to set up equations involving the marked angles.
If the problem involves triangles, remember that the sum of the interior angles of a triangle is \(180^\circ\). Use this to relate the marked angles within any triangles present.
Write down the equations based on these angle relationships and any given angle measures, then solve the system of equations step-by-step to find the measure of each marked angle.
Check your answers by verifying that all angle relationships and sums are consistent with the properties of angles and triangles used in the problem.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement Units
Understanding how angles are measured, typically in degrees or radians, is fundamental. Degrees divide a circle into 360 parts, while radians relate the angle to the radius of a circle. Knowing how to convert between these units is often necessary for solving trigonometry problems.
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Properties of Angles
Familiarity with angle properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles helps in determining unknown angle measures. For example, supplementary angles add up to 180°, and vertical angles are equal, which are key relationships used in many problems.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Use of Reference Angles and Trigonometric Ratios
Reference angles simplify the process of finding angle measures by relating them to acute angles in right triangles. Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) connect angle measures to side lengths, enabling calculation of unknown angles when side lengths are known.
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