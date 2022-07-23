Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the signs of tangent and cosine functions in each quadrant: - Quadrant I: tan > 0, cos > 0 - Quadrant II: tan < 0, cos < 0 - Quadrant III: tan > 0, cos < 0 - Quadrant IV: tan < 0, cos > 0
Analyze the condition tan \(\theta\) < 0. This means the angle \(\theta\) must lie in a quadrant where tangent is negative, which are Quadrants II and IV.
Analyze the condition cos \(\theta\) < 0. This means the angle \(\theta\) must lie in a quadrant where cosine is negative, which are Quadrants II and III.
Find the intersection of the two sets of quadrants from the above conditions: - tan \(\theta\) < 0 gives Quadrants II and IV - cos \(\theta\) < 0 gives Quadrants II and III The common quadrant is Quadrant II.
Conclude that the angle \(\theta\) satisfying both tan \(\theta\) < 0 and cos \(\theta\) < 0 lies in Quadrant II.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Signs of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The signs of sine, cosine, and tangent functions vary depending on the quadrant of the angle. For example, cosine is positive in the first and fourth quadrants, while tangent is positive in the first and third quadrants. Understanding these sign patterns helps determine the possible quadrants for a given angle.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Relationship Between Tangent and Sine/Cosine

Tangent of an angle is defined as the ratio of sine to cosine (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ). The sign of tangent depends on the signs of sine and cosine, so knowing the sign of tangent and cosine allows inference about the sine sign and thus the quadrant.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Quadrant Identification Using Inequalities

Given inequalities like tan θ < 0 and cos θ < 0, one can use the known sign patterns of trig functions in each quadrant to identify which quadrants satisfy both conditions simultaneously. This method involves matching the signs to the correct quadrant(s).
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV

785
views
Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'

607
views
Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'

627
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3

1103
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.

716
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , r/y

565
views