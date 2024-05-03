8. Vectors
Cross Product
8. Vectors
Cross Product - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Computing the Cross Product
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
If vectors v⃗=⟨3,1,0⟩, u⃗=⟨0,−2,0⟩, and w⃗=v⃗×u⃗, find w⃗⃗.
A
w⃗=⟨0,0,−6⟩
B
w⃗=⟨0,−2,0⟩
C
w⃗=⟨0,0,6⟩
D
w⃗=⟨0,0,−2⟩
3
ProblemProblem
If vectors a⃗=5ı^, b⃗=12k^ and c⃗=a⃗×b⃗ , find c⃗.
A
c⃗=60ȷ^
B
c⃗=−60ȷ^
C
c⃗=5ı^+12k^
D
c⃗=60k^
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Cross Product