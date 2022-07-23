Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC.
C = 79° 18', c = 39.81 mm, A = 32° 57'
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Solve each triangle ABC.
C = 79° 18', c = 39.81 mm, A = 32° 57'
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 39.68°, a = 29.81 m, b = 23.76 m
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.
forces of 116 and 139 lb, forming an angle of 140° 50′