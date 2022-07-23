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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 29
Chapter 8, Problem 29

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.


B = 39.68°, a = 29.81 m, b = 23.76 m

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements of the triangle: angle \(B = 39.68^\circ\), side \(a = 29.81\) m (opposite angle \(A\)), and side \(b = 23.76\) m (opposite angle \(B\)). We need to find the remaining parts of the triangle: angle \(A\), angle \(C\), and side \(c\).
Use the Law of Sines to find angle \(A\). The Law of Sines states: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B}\). Rearranged to solve for \(\sin A\), it becomes \(\sin A = \frac{a \sin B}{b}\).
Calculate \(\sin A\) using the values of \(a\), \(b\), and \(B\). Then find angle \(A\) by taking the inverse sine (arcsin) of \(\sin A\). Remember to consider the possible ambiguous case in the Law of Sines where two different angles could satisfy the sine value.
Once angle \(A\) is found, calculate angle \(C\) using the fact that the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\): \(C = 180^\circ - A - B\).
Finally, use the Law of Sines again to find side \(c\) by applying \(\frac{c}{\sin C} = \frac{a}{\sin A}\), and solve for \(c\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of a triangle through the ratio a/sin(A) = b/sin(B) = c/sin(C). It is essential for solving triangles when two sides and an angle are known, allowing calculation of unknown angles or sides.
Recommended video:
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Intro to Law of Sines

Triangle Angle Sum Property

The sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180°. Knowing one or two angles allows determination of the remaining angle, which is crucial for completing the triangle solution.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Ambiguous Case of the Law of Sines (SSA Condition)

When two sides and a non-included angle are given (SSA), there may be zero, one, or two possible triangles. Understanding this ambiguity helps determine all valid solutions or recognize when no triangle exists.
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each triangle ABC.


C = 79° 18', c = 39.81 mm, A = 32° 57'

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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.


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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


A = 80° 40', b = 143 cm, c = 89.6 cm

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Textbook Question

Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.

forces of 116 and 139 lb, forming an angle of 140° 50′

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