Textbook Question
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 39.68°, a = 29.81 m, b = 23.76 m
911
views
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
B = 39.68°, a = 29.81 m, b = 23.76 m
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 80° 40', b = 143 cm, c = 89.6 cm
Two forces act on a point in the plane. The angle between the two forces is given. Find the magnitude of the resultant force.
forces of 116 and 139 lb, forming an angle of 140° 50′