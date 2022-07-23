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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 53
Chapter 1, Problem 53

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/a)+(b/a²)

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1
Identify the given expression: \(\frac{1}{b} + \frac{1}{a^{2}}\).
To add these two fractions, find a common denominator. The denominators are \(b\) and \(a^{2}\), so the common denominator is \(a^{2}b\).
Rewrite each fraction with the common denominator \(a^{2}b\): multiply numerator and denominator of \(\frac{1}{b}\) by \(a^{2}\) to get \(\frac{a^{2}}{a^{2}b}\), and multiply numerator and denominator of \(\frac{1}{a^{2}}\) by \(b\) to get \(\frac{b}{a^{2}b}\).
Now that both fractions have the same denominator, add the numerators: \(\frac{a^{2}}{a^{2}b} + \frac{b}{a^{2}b} = \frac{a^{2} + b}{a^{2}b}\).
The expression is now combined into a single fraction: \(\frac{a^{2} + b}{a^{2}b}\). This is the simplified sum of the original fractions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adding and Subtracting Algebraic Fractions

To add or subtract algebraic fractions, first find a common denominator. This often involves factoring expressions to identify the least common denominator (LCD). Once the denominators match, combine the numerators accordingly and simplify the resulting expression.
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Factoring and Simplifying Expressions

Factoring expressions like a² into a·a helps in identifying common denominators and simplifying fractions. Simplification involves reducing fractions by canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator to express the result in simplest form.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Understanding Variables and Exponents

Variables represent unknown values, and exponents indicate repeated multiplication. Recognizing that a² means a·a is crucial for manipulating algebraic fractions, especially when finding common denominators or simplifying terms.
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Equations with Two Variables
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