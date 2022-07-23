Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/a)+(b/a²)

Rewrite each fraction with the common denominator \(a^{2}b\): multiply numerator and denominator of \(\frac{1}{b}\) by \(a^{2}\) to get \(\frac{a^{2}}{a^{2}b}\), and multiply numerator and denominator of \(\frac{1}{a^{2}}\) by \(b\) to get \(\frac{b}{a^{2}b}\).