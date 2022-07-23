Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |-8|
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |-8|
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(p)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/a)+(b/a²)
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (2, 0), radius 6
Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 0.16
Find each product. See Example 5. (4m + 2n)²