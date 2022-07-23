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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 85
Chapter 1, Problem 85

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 2√3 + 5√3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the like terms in the expression. Here, both terms have the radical \( \sqrt{3} \), so they are like terms.
Write the expression by factoring out the common radical \( \sqrt{3} \): \( 2\sqrt{3} + 5\sqrt{3} = (2 + 5)\sqrt{3} \).
Add the coefficients of the like terms inside the parentheses: \( 2 + 5 = 7 \).
Rewrite the expression with the sum of the coefficients multiplied by the common radical: \( 7\sqrt{3} \).
This is the simplified form of the expression, combining the like radical terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Like Terms in Algebra

Like terms are terms that have the same variable parts raised to the same powers. In this question, the terms involve the same radical expression (√3), so they can be combined by adding or subtracting their coefficients.
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Simplifying Radicals

A radical expression involves roots, such as square roots. Simplifying radicals means expressing them in their simplest form. Here, both terms have the same radical (√3), so no further simplification of the radical is needed before combining.
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Addition and Subtraction of Radicals

You can only add or subtract radicals that have the same radicand (the number inside the root). This process is similar to combining like terms in algebra, where you add or subtract the coefficients while keeping the radical part unchanged.
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