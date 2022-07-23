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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 85
Chapter 1, Problem 85

Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 13 - 3 is less than or equal to 10.

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Identify the two expressions being compared: the left side is \(13 - 3\) and the right side is \(10\).
Calculate the value of the left side expression: \(13 - 3 = 10\).
Understand the inequality phrase "less than or equal to" corresponds to the symbol \(\leq\).
Write the inequality by placing the left side expression, the inequality symbol, and the right side value: \(13 - 3 \leq 10\).
This inequality states that the value of \(13 - 3\) is either less than or exactly equal to \(10\), which matches the given statement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequality Symbols

Inequality symbols compare two values to show their relative size. Common symbols include '<' (less than), '>' (greater than), '≤' (less than or equal to), and '≥' (greater than or equal to). They help express relationships where values are not necessarily equal.
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Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating expressions involves performing arithmetic operations to simplify or find the value of an expression. For example, calculating '13 - 3' results in 10, which is essential before comparing values in an inequality.
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Translating Verbal Statements to Mathematical Expressions

This concept involves converting words into mathematical symbols and expressions. Understanding phrases like 'less than or equal to' allows one to write the correct inequality symbol (≤) to represent the statement accurately.
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