Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
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Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 + 0 is not equal to 0.
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 2√3 + 5√3
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 4m²p - 12mnp + 9n²p
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (x/y + y/x) / (x/y − y/x)