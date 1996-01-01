Laboratory Materials

So for a final example question on this page we're gonna deal with a dilution. Now it's one thing to just use the dilution equation to solve within a classroom, but it's another thing when you're in the lab and asked to do a dilution yourself. Dilution can be a bit tricky. So the approach you wanna take is this so we want to create 100 fold dilution. Okay, so just remember in a dilution that means that our solvent will have to be larger than our solution. Okay, so we have to put that out there first. So knowing this, we know that they won't work because in a the solvent is less than our solution. So that's not gonna work. And when it comes to a dilution they want us to do 100 fold dilution, that means it's gonna be a ratio of 100 to 1. But what exactly is the 100 referring to? And what exactly is the one referring to When it comes to a dilution, we're gonna say here it is, the solvent plus solution and its ratio to the amount of solution. Okay, so that's what the 100 to 1 is referring to. 100 fold dilution is 100 to 1, meaning we have 100 when it comes to adding up the amount of solvent and solution together compared to one for the solution. So here we know that a is out. So if we take a look at the other options, what do we have for b? We have 90 and 10. So this would be 90 plus 10 And then this would be 10th. So that would total up to 100 to 10. And this would represent a if you divide both by 10, this would represent a 10-1 dilution or a 10-fold dilution, which is not what we want. Next for C we have 99 parts solvent plus one part solution solution. So that would be 99 plus one And then one. So that would be 100-1. This would represent our 100 fold dilution. If we take a look at the last ones here, we have 100 plus 1 to 1 that B one a 1 to 1, not quite what we want. This would be 100 and one full dilution which is not what we want. And then the last one would be 10 plus 1 to 1. So that would be 11 to 1. So this would be an 11 fold dilution. So here, just remember a dilution when it comes to the ratio it's the amount of solvent plus solution in ratio to the amount of solution. Hundredfold would mean that we have 100 when it comes to the amount of solvent and solution together compared to the just the amount of the solution

