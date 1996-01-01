Laboratory Materials

what is the polarity of a solution made by mixing 200 mls of pure water with 100 mls of 1000.75 molar potassium chloride solution. Alright, so anytime we're adding water to any type of solution, that means that we are doing a dilution. So remember a dilution. Is any time we're adding mixing or tight trading with water. And when it comes to dilution we use the dilution formula which is M one V one equals M two V two. So they're asking us what is the polarity after we've added this water? So they're asking me what is M. 2? The word of means multiply, Which makes sense because this would be my M1. This would be my v. one. They're multiplying each other. We don't know what M2 is now V two equals our final volume and our final volume equals the volume. Initially that we had plus the volume of added water. So initially we started out with 100 mls right here, 100 mls. And what did we do to that? 100 mls, while we added an additional 200 mls of water. So that means my final volume or V two is 300 mls. So all we have to do now is solve for M2. So divide both sides by 300 MLS. So it would just be .75 divided by three. So my new polarity would be 0.25 molar giving me option B is the correct choice. So remember in a dilution, your new concentration or polarity which is M two is always smaller than your M. One. So this is just a basic dilution question where we have to use the dilution formula. Continue with this idea of dilution. Let's see if you guys can figure out how to answer example three. Once again if you get stuck and don't know where to go, just come back and take a look at the next example video where I go over how to approach this very question.

