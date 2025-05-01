Problem L2.1
You and your friend are having dinner and you tell a funny joke. Your friend laughs at the same time he tries to swallow some water, and the water comes out his nose. Why has this happened?
Problem L2.2
General anesthesia eliminates the swallowing reflex but does not eliminate the feedback loops that cause vomiting. Considering this, explain why patients are advised not to eat or drink anything for at least 12 hours prior to undergoing surgery.
Problem L2.3
Drugs with anticholinergic side effects block ACh receptors in the peripheral nervous system, including those on digestive organs. Predict the effects such drugs would have on motility and secretion on the specific organs of the digestive system.
Problem L3.1a
Mr. Williams presents to your clinic with a complaint of abdominal pain in the right upper quadrant. He says that the pain worsens when he eats, particularly when he eats fatty meals. He has noticed that his stool has been an unusual clay color recently. You perform an ultrasound of his abdomen and find that gallstones are blocking his common bile duct, preventing bile from entering the duodenum.
Why are his symptoms worse when he consumes a high-fat meal? Would you expect his symptoms to worsen or lessen when he consumes a meal consisting only of carbohydrates? Explain.
Problem L3.1b
Mr. Williams presents to your clinic with a complaint of abdominal pain in the right upper quadrant. He says that the pain worsens when he eats, particularly when he eats fatty meals. He has noticed that his stool has been an unusual clay color recently. You perform an ultrasound of his abdomen and find that gallstones are blocking his common bile duct, preventing bile from entering the duodenum.
You test Mr. Williams's stool and find high amounts of undigested fats. Explain this finding.
Problem L3.1c
Mr. Williams presents to your clinic with a complaint of abdominal pain in the right upper quadrant. He says that the pain worsens when he eats, particularly when he eats fatty meals. He has noticed that his stool has been an unusual clay color recently. You perform an ultrasound of his abdomen and find that gallstones are blocking his common bile duct, preventing bile from entering the duodenum.
Explain why his feces have become a clay color instead of a normal brown color.
Problem L3.2a
A surgical procedure known as gastric bypass involves removing all or part of the stomach.
Ms. Anthony has undergone gastric bypass, and her stomach has been removed entirely. She goes out to dinner and eats an extremely large meal. Explain what will happen in her small and large intestine following this meal.
Problem L3.2b
A surgical procedure known as gastric bypass involves removing all or part of the stomach.
How would stomach removal affect absorption of vitamin B12? Explain.
Problem L3.3
Individuals experiencing prolonged vomiting lose a great deal of hydrochloric acid with the vomitus. Predict the effect this loss of acid will have on the pH of the blood. How will the respiratory system respond to the change in pH?
Problem L3.4
Irritant laxatives increase the amount of water in the feces by triggering an inflammatory response in the intestinal mucosa. Explain why an inflammatory response causes this effect.
Problem L3.5
Predict what types of nervous system damage might lead to a loss of the defecation reflex.
Problem L2.4
Your friend insists that absorption is the most important process carried out by the digestive system. What do you think of this claim? How would you respond?
Problem 1
Which of the following is not one of the six basic processes carried out by the digestive system?
a. Propulsion
b. Gas exchange
c. Secretion
d. Absorption
Problem 2
The peritoneal cavity is located:
a. Around each of the digestive organs
b. Between layers of mesentery
c. Superior to the greater omentum
d. Between the parietal and visceral peritoneum
Problem 3a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The mucosa from the stomach to the anus consists of an inner layer of stratified columnar epithelium.
Problem 3b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The muscularis externa of most of the alimentary canal consists of inner circular and outer longitudinal layers of smooth muscle.
Problem 3c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The soft palate and uvula move posteriorly during swallowing to prevent food from entering the laryngopharynx.
Problem 3d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The mucosa of the esophagus, pharynx, and oral cavity contains simple squamous epithelium to protect it from abrasion.
Problem 4
Match the following terms with the correct definition.
__Chief cells
__Parietal cells
__Gastrin
__Pyloric sphincter
__Diffuse neuroendocrine (DNES) cells
__Gastroesophageal sphincter
__Pepsin
__Chyme
a. Hormone that stimulates multiple digestive processes
b. Enzyme that begins protein digestion
c. Produce acid and intrinsic factor
d. Liquid produced as a result of stomach churning
e. Produce pepsinogen
f. Cells in gastric glands that produce hormones
g. Controls passage of bolus from esophagus to stomach
h. Controls passage of stomach contents to duodenum
Problem 5
The common hepatic duct and main pancreatic duct enter into the:
a. Pyloric sphincter
b. Duodenum
c. Ileum
d. Cecum
Problem 6
What are the three folds of the small intestine called? What is their purpose?
Problem 7
Which of the following is not one of the functions of the bacterial flora of the large intestine?
a. Metabolism of undigested carbohydrates
b. Deterring the growth of harmful bacteria
c. Chemical digestion of dietary proteins
d. Stimulation of the immune system
e. Vitamin production
Problem 8
Trace the pathway that food takes through the entire alimentary canal, from the oral cavity to the anal canal.
Problem 9a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The crown of a tooth is surrounded by an outer layer of pulp, which is the hardest substance in the body.
Problem 9b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The filiform papillae of the tongue are keratinized, which makes them rough and able to assist in mechanical digestion.
Problem 9c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The three pairs of salivary glands are the parotid, submandibular, and sublingual glands.
Problem 9d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The exocrine cells of the pancreas and salivary glands are islet cells.
Problem 10
Which of the following statements about accessory organ secretions is not true?
a. Hepatocytes produce bile, which drains out of the liver via the common hepatic ducts.
b. Saliva contains secretory IgA and lysozyme, which play an important role in preventing the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the oral cavity.
c. Pancreatic juice contains digestive enzymes and bicarbonate ions to neutralize the acidic chyme.
d. The gallbladder produces bile, which drains out of the gallbladder via the cystic duct.
Problem 11
Which of the following best describes the microscopic structure of the liver?
a. Hexagonal plates of hepatocytes surrounding a central vein with portal triads at each corner
b. Octagonal plates of hepatocytes surrounding a central artery with portal triads at each corner
c. Irregular groups of hepatocytes surrounding a central vein with bile ducts at each corner
d. Hexagonal plates of hepatocytes surrounding a portal vein with bile ducts at each corner
Problem 12
Match the following digestive enzymes with the digestive reaction they catalyze.
____Salivary amylase
____Sucrase
____Trypsin
____Pancreatic lipase
____Pancreatic amylase
____Pepsin
a. Breaks down sucrose into glucose and fructose in small intestine
b. Digests lipids in small intestine
c. Breaks down proteins into polypeptides in stomach
d. Breaks down polysaccharides into oligosaccharides in small intestine
e. Assists in protein digestion in small intestine and activates other protein-digesting enzymes
f. Breaks down polysaccharides into oligosaccharides in the mouth
Ch. 22 The Digestive System
Back