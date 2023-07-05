Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology12. Central Nervous SystemBrainCerebral White Matter, Association Fibers, Commissural Fibers, Projection Fibers, White Fiber Tracts and Cerebral Hemispheres
2:18 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

A professor unexpectedly blew a loud horn in his anatomy and physiology class. The students looked up, startled. The reflexive movements of their eyes were mediated by the a. cerebral cortex, b. inferior olives, c. raphe nuclei, d. superior colliculi, e. nucleus gracilis.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
14:36m

Watch next

Master White Matter Of Cerebrum| and Fibers (Commissural, Association & Projection) with a bite sized video explanation from Dr.Nimrah's medical lectures

Start learning
14:36
White Matter Of Cerebrum| and Fibers (Commissural, Association & Projection)
Dr.Nimrah's medical lectures
654
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.