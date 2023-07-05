A professor unexpectedly blew a loud horn in his anatomy and physiology class. The students looked up, startled. The reflexive movements of their eyes were mediated by the
a. cerebral cortex,
b. inferior olives,
c. raphe nuclei,
d. superior colliculi,
e. nucleus gracilis.
