A number of brain structures are listed below. If an area is primarily gray matter, write a in the answer blank; if mostly white matter, respond with b.
________ (1) cerebral cortex
________ (2) corpus callosum and corona radiata
________ (3) red nucleus
________ (4) medial and lateral nuclear groups
________ (5) medial lemniscus
________ (6) cranial nerve nuclei
________ (7) spinothalamic tract
________ (8) fornix
________ (9) cingulate and precentral gyri
