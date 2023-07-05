A patient has suffered a cerebral hemorrhage that has caused dysfunction of the precentral gyrus of his right cerebral cortex. As a result,
a. he cannot voluntarily move his left arm or leg,
b. he feels no sensation on the left side of his body,
c. he feels no sensation on his right side.
3
