Anatomy & Physiology12. Central Nervous SystemBrain InjuriesAlzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntingtons, Cerebrovascular Accidents, CVAs and Strokes
Problem 12
A patient has suffered a cerebral hemorrhage that has caused dysfunction of the precentral gyrus of his right cerebral cortex. As a result, a. he cannot voluntarily move his left arm or leg, b. he feels no sensation on the left side of his body, c. he feels no sensation on his right side.

