Choose the correct term from the key to respond to the statements describing various brain areas.
Key:
a. cerebellum
b. corpora quadrigemina
c. corpus callosum
d. striatum
e. hypothalamus
f. medulla
g. midbrain
h. pons
i. thalamus
________ (1) basal nuclei involved in fine control of motor activities
________ (2) region where there is a crossover of fibers of descending pyramidal tracts
________ (3) control of temperature, autonomic nervous system reflexes, hunger, and water balance
_________ (4) houses the substantia nigra and cerebral aqueduct
_________ (5) relay stations for visual and auditory stimuli input; found in midbrain
_________ (6) houses vital centers for control of the heart, respiration, and blood pressure
_________ (7) brain area through which all the sensory input is relayed to get to the cerebral cortex
_________ (8) brain area most concerned with equilibrium, body posture, and coordination of motor activity
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Pons with a bite sized video explanation from Neuroscientifically Challenged