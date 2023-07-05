Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology12. Central Nervous SystemBrainBrain Stem- Midbrain, Pons and Medulla Oblongata
Problem 4
Choose the correct term from the key to respond to the statements describing various brain areas. Key: a. cerebellum b. corpora quadrigemina c. corpus callosum d. striatum e. hypothalamus f. medulla g. midbrain h. pons i. thalamus  ________  (1) basal nuclei involved in fine control of motor activities   ________   (2) region where there is a crossover of fibers of descending pyramidal tracts   ________   (3) control of temperature, autonomic nervous system reflexes, hunger, and water balance  _________   (4) houses the substantia nigra and cerebral aqueduct  _________   (5) relay stations for visual and auditory stimuli input; found in midbrain  _________   (6) houses vital centers for control of the heart, respiration, and blood pressure  _________   (7) brain area through which all the sensory input is relayed to get to the cerebral cortex  _________   (8) brain area most concerned with equilibrium, body posture, and coordination of motor activity

