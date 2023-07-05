Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology12. Central Nervous SystemBrainAnatomy of the Brain-Regions, Cerebrum, Diencephalon, Brain Stem, Cerebellum
Problem 22
Robert, a brilliant computer analyst, suffered a blow to his anterior skull from a falling rock while mountain climbing. Shortly thereafter, it was obvious to his coworkers that his behavior had undergone a dramatic change. Although previously a smart dresser, he was now unkempt. One morning, he was observed defecating into the wastebasket. Which region of Robert's brain was affected by the cranial blow?

