All of the following descriptions refer to dorsal column–medial lemniscal ascending pathways except one:
a. they include the fasciculus gracilis and fasciculus cuneatus;
b. they include a chain of three neurons;
c. their connections are diffuse and poorly localized;
d. they are concerned with precise transmission of one or a few related types of sensory input.
