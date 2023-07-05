Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology13. Peripheral Nervous SystemSensory Receptors and SensationSensory Receptors- Stimulus Detected, Body Location, and Structure
1:42 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

All of the following descriptions refer to dorsal column–medial lemniscal ascending pathways except one: a. they include the fasciculus gracilis and fasciculus cuneatus; b. they include a chain of three neurons; c. their connections are diffuse and poorly localized; d. they are concerned with precise transmission of one or a few related types of sensory input.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
18:27m

Watch next

Master Type of Sensory Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from ProfessorPru

Start learning
18:27
Type of Sensory Receptors
ProfessorPru
29
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.