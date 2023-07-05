a. Make a rough drawing of the lateral aspect of the left cerebral hemisphere.
b. You may be thinking, 'But I just can't draw!' So, name the hemisphere involved with most people's ability to draw.
c. On your drawing, locate the following areas and provide the major function of each: primary motor cortex, premotor cortex, somatosensory association cortex, primary somatosensory cortex, visual and auditory areas, prefrontal cortex, Wernicke's and Broca's areas.
