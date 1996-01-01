23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
2:42 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The sphincter between the stomach and duodenum is a. the pyloric sphincter, b. the gastroesophageal sphincter, c. the hepatopancreatic sphincter, d. the ileocecal valve.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice