23. Digestive System
Overview: General Features
2:36 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Make a simple line drawing of the organs of the alimentary canal and label each organ. Then add three labels to your drawing—salivary glands, liver, and pancreas—and use arrows to show where each of these organs empties its secretions into the alimentary canal.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Digestive System with a bite sized video explanation from Professor Dave ExplainsStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos