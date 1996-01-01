23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
Problem 2
Obstruction of the hepatopancreatic sphincter impairs digestion by reducing the availability of a. bile and HCl, b. HCl and intestinal juice, c. pancreatic juice and intestinal juice, d. pancreatic juice and bile.
