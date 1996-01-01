23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
3:31 minutes
Problem 17a
Trace the path of a single protein molecule that has been ingested. Before the blood carrying the products of protein digestion reaches the heart, it first passes through capillary networks in a. the spleen, b. the lungs, c. the liver, d. the brain.
