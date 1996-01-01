23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
2:48 minutes
Problem 13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Someone has eaten a meal of buttered toast, cream, and eggs. Which of the following would you expect to happen? a. Compared to the period shortly after the meal, gastric motility and secretion of HCl decrease when the food reaches the duodenum; b. gastric motility increases even as the person is chewing the food (before swallowing); c. fat will be emulsified in the duodenum by the action of bile; d. all of these.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice