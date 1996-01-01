23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Stomach
3:02 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Trace the path of a single protein molecule that has been ingested. The protein molecule must be digested before it can be transported to and utilized by the cells because a. protein is only useful directly, b. protein has a low pH, c. proteins in the circulating blood produce an adverse osmotic pressure, d. the protein is too large to be readily absorbed.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy Review Digestive with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice