Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 13 - Understanding Race
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 13 - Understanding RaceProblem 6
Chapter 13, Problem 6

For two populations of organisms to be considered separate biological species, they must be
a. Reproductively isolated from each other
b. Unable to produce living offspring
c. Physically very different from each other
d. A and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of a biological species. A biological species is defined as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable, fertile offspring under natural conditions.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Option (a) mentions reproductive isolation, which is a key criterion for defining separate biological species. Reproductive isolation prevents gene flow between populations, maintaining their distinctiveness.
Step 3: Evaluate option (b), which states that the populations must be unable to produce living offspring. This is incorrect because biological species can produce living offspring; the key is whether the offspring are viable and fertile.
Step 4: Consider option (c), which suggests that physical differences are necessary for species separation. While physical differences may exist, they are not a requirement for defining separate biological species. Reproductive isolation is the critical factor.
Step 5: Combine the correct elements from the options. Option (a) is correct, and option (c) is not essential for defining biological species. Therefore, the correct answer is (a) only.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biological Species Concept

The Biological Species Concept defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable, fertile offspring under natural conditions. This concept emphasizes reproductive isolation, meaning that members of different species do not mate or produce offspring that can survive and reproduce.
Recommended video:
03:24
Biological Species Concept

Reproductive Isolation

Reproductive isolation refers to mechanisms that prevent different species from interbreeding. This can occur through prezygotic barriers, such as temporal or behavioral isolation, or postzygotic barriers, like hybrid inviability or sterility. Effective reproductive isolation is crucial for maintaining distinct species.
Recommended video:
02:47
Types of Reproductive Isolation

Speciation

Speciation is the evolutionary process by which populations evolve to become distinct species. This can occur through various mechanisms, including allopatric speciation, where populations are geographically separated, or sympatric speciation, where new species arise within the same geographic area due to factors like behavioral changes or polyploidy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Allopatric Speciation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How are hypotheses about the evolutionary relationships among living organisms tested?

1359
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is an example of a prefertilization barrier to reproduction?

a. A female mammal is unable to carry a hybrid offspring to term

b. Hybrid plants produce only sterile pollen

c. A hybrid between two bird species cannot perform a mating display

d. A male fly of one species performs a 'wing-waving' display that does not convince a female of another species to mate with him

e. A hybrid embryo is not able to complete development

1118
views
Textbook Question

According to the most accepted scientific hypothesis about the origin of two new species from a single common ancestor, most new species arise when

a. Many mutations occur

b. Populations of the ancestral species are isolated from one another

c. There is no natural selection

d. A supernatural creator decides that two new species would be preferable to the old one

e. The ancestral species decides to evolve

1003
views
Textbook Question

The biological definition of 'race' corresponds to all of the following except:

a. The genealogical species concept

b. The idea that subgroups within the same species can be distinguished from each other by ancestry

c. There is a natural hierarchy of groups within a species from 'lowest' to 'highest' forms

d. It should be possible to identify races on the basis of shared allele frequencies among populations

e. Races within a species are not reproductively isolated from each other.

985
views
Textbook Question

All of the following statements support the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races except:

a. There is more genetic diversity within a racial group than average differences between racial groups.

b. Alleles that are common in one population in a racial group may be uncommon in other populations of the same race.

c. Geneticists can use particular SNP alleles to identify the ancestral group(s) of any individual human.

d. There are no alleles found in all members of a given racial group.

e. There is genetic evidence of mixing among human populations occurring thousands of years ago until the present.

967
views
Textbook Question

The similarity in skin color among different human populations appears to be primarily the result of:

a. Natural selection

b. Convergent evolution

c. Which biological race they belong to

d. A and B are correct

e. A, B, and C are correct

926
views