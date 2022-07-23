According to the graph shown here, the carrying capacity for fruit flies in the environment of the culture bottle is .
a. 0 flies
b. 100 flies
c. 150 flies
d. Between 100 and 150 flies
e. Impossible to determine
All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except
a. Weather
b. Food supply
c. Waste concentration in the environment
d. Infectious disease
e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival
In contrast to nonhuman populations, human population growth rates have begun to decline due to
a. Voluntarily increasing death rates
b. Voluntarily decreasing birth rates
c. Involuntary increases in death rates
d. Involuntary decreases in birth rates
e. Density-dependent factors
The current carrying capacity of Earth for the human population may have been inflated by
a. Demographic momentum
b. The tendency for women to want to control family size
c. An artificially low number of density-independent factors
d. Our use of fossil fuels
e. Recent population crashes
Demographic momentum refers to the tendency for
a. Low population growth rates to continue to decline
b. High population growth rates to continue to increase
c. Populations to continue to grow in number even when growth rates reach zero
d. Populations to continue to grow in number even when women are reducing the number of children they bear
e. Women to continue to have children even though they no longer wish to