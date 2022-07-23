Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Is the Human Population Too Large?
Chapter 15, Problem 8

Populations that rely on stored resources are likely to overshoot the carrying capacity of the environment and consequently experience a(n).
a. Demographic momentum
b. Cultural carrying capacity
c. Decrease in death rates
d. Population crash
e. Exponential growth

Step 1: Understand the concept of carrying capacity. Carrying capacity refers to the maximum number of individuals in a population that an environment can sustain indefinitely without degrading the environment.
Step 2: Recognize the scenario described in the problem. Populations relying on stored resources may consume these resources faster than they can be replenished, leading to an overshoot of the carrying capacity.
Step 3: Consider the consequences of overshooting the carrying capacity. When resources become depleted, the population cannot be sustained at its current size, leading to a significant decline in population numbers.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices provided. Eliminate options that do not align with the described scenario. For example, 'demographic momentum' refers to population growth due to a large proportion of young individuals, which is unrelated to resource depletion.
Step 5: Identify the correct term that describes the result of overshooting the carrying capacity and resource depletion. This term should reflect a sharp decline in population size due to insufficient resources.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carrying Capacity

Carrying capacity refers to the maximum number of individuals of a particular species that an environment can sustainably support without degrading the habitat. It is influenced by factors such as food availability, water supply, and living space. When a population exceeds this limit, it can lead to resource depletion and environmental stress.
Population Overshoot

Population overshoot occurs when a species' population exceeds the carrying capacity of its environment, often due to a temporary abundance of resources. This can lead to a rapid increase in population size, followed by a sharp decline as resources become scarce, resulting in a population crash. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting ecological outcomes.
Population Crash

A population crash is a dramatic decline in the size of a population, often following an overshoot of the carrying capacity. This decline can result from resource depletion, increased competition, and higher mortality rates. It highlights the consequences of unsustainable growth and the importance of maintaining ecological balance.
Textbook Question

According to the graph shown here, the carrying capacity for fruit flies in the environment of the culture bottle is .

a. 0 flies

b. 100 flies

c. 150 flies

d. Between 100 and 150 flies

e. Impossible to determine

Textbook Question

All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except

a. Weather

b. Food supply

c. Waste concentration in the environment

d. Infectious disease

e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival

Textbook Question

In contrast to nonhuman populations, human population growth rates have begun to decline due to

a. Voluntarily increasing death rates

b. Voluntarily decreasing birth rates

c. Involuntary increases in death rates

d. Involuntary decreases in birth rates

e. Density-dependent factors

Textbook Question

The current carrying capacity of Earth for the human population may have been inflated by

a. Demographic momentum

b. The tendency for women to want to control family size

c. An artificially low number of density-independent factors

d. Our use of fossil fuels

e. Recent population crashes

Textbook Question

Demographic momentum refers to the tendency for

a. Low population growth rates to continue to decline

b. High population growth rates to continue to increase

c. Populations to continue to grow in number even when growth rates reach zero

d. Populations to continue to grow in number even when women are reducing the number of children they bear

e. Women to continue to have children even though they no longer wish to

