A population growing exponentially
a. Is stable in size
b. Adds a fixed number of individuals every generation
c. Adds a larger number of individuals in each successive generation
d. Will likely expand forever
e. Will not crash
According to the graph shown here, the carrying capacity for fruit flies in the environment of the culture bottle is .
a. 0 flies
b. 100 flies
c. 150 flies
d. Between 100 and 150 flies
e. Impossible to determine
All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except
a. Weather
b. Food supply
c. Waste concentration in the environment
d. Infectious disease
e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival
Populations that rely on stored resources are likely to overshoot the carrying capacity of the environment and consequently experience a(n).
a. Demographic momentum
b. Cultural carrying capacity
c. Decrease in death rates
d. Population crash
e. Exponential growth
The current carrying capacity of Earth for the human population may have been inflated by
a. Demographic momentum
b. The tendency for women to want to control family size
c. An artificially low number of density-independent factors
d. Our use of fossil fuels
e. Recent population crashes
Demographic momentum refers to the tendency for
a. Low population growth rates to continue to decline
b. High population growth rates to continue to increase
c. Populations to continue to grow in number even when growth rates reach zero
d. Populations to continue to grow in number even when women are reducing the number of children they bear
e. Women to continue to have children even though they no longer wish to