Ch. 15 - Is the Human Population Too Large?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Biology: Science for Life
Ch. 15 - Is the Human Population Too Large?
Chapter 15, Problem 7

In contrast to nonhuman populations, human population growth rates have begun to decline due to
a. Voluntarily increasing death rates
b. Voluntarily decreasing birth rates
c. Involuntary increases in death rates
d. Involuntary decreases in birth rates
e. Density-dependent factors

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Human population growth rates are influenced by various factors, including voluntary and involuntary changes in birth and death rates, as well as density-dependent factors. The question asks for the primary reason human population growth rates have begun to decline.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Option (a) suggests voluntarily increasing death rates, which is unlikely as humans do not typically choose to increase death rates. Option (c) suggests involuntary increases in death rates, which could occur due to disease or disasters but is not the primary reason for the decline in growth rates.
Step 3: Consider option (b), which suggests voluntarily decreasing birth rates. This aligns with observed trends in human populations where individuals and societies choose to have fewer children due to factors like access to contraception, education, and economic considerations.
Step 4: Evaluate option (d), involuntary decreases in birth rates. While this could happen due to infertility or other factors, it is not the primary driver of declining human population growth rates.
Step 5: Assess option (e), density-dependent factors. These factors, such as resource limitations, can influence population growth, but they are not the primary reason for the voluntary decline in human birth rates. Based on this analysis, the most likely answer is option (b).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Growth Rates

Population growth rates refer to the change in the number of individuals in a population over a specific period. This can be influenced by birth rates, death rates, immigration, and emigration. Understanding these rates is crucial for analyzing demographic trends and their implications on resources and social structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Population Growth Rate vs. Per Capita Population Growth Rate

Birth and Death Rates

Birth rates indicate the number of live births per 1,000 people in a population, while death rates represent the number of deaths per 1,000 individuals. These rates are fundamental in determining population dynamics, as they directly affect the overall growth or decline of a population. Changes in these rates can result from various social, economic, and health factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Population Growth Rate vs. Per Capita Population Growth Rate

Density-Dependent Factors

Density-dependent factors are environmental influences that affect population growth in relation to the population's density. These factors include competition for resources, predation, and disease, which become more significant as population size increases. Understanding these factors is essential for comprehending how they can lead to changes in population growth rates, particularly in human populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:37
Density-Dependent Factors
