All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except
a. Weather
b. Food supply
c. Waste concentration in the environment
d. Infectious disease
e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival
All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except
a. Weather
b. Food supply
c. Waste concentration in the environment
d. Infectious disease
e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival
In contrast to nonhuman populations, human population growth rates have begun to decline due to
a. Voluntarily increasing death rates
b. Voluntarily decreasing birth rates
c. Involuntary increases in death rates
d. Involuntary decreases in birth rates
e. Density-dependent factors
Populations that rely on stored resources are likely to overshoot the carrying capacity of the environment and consequently experience a(n).
a. Demographic momentum
b. Cultural carrying capacity
c. Decrease in death rates
d. Population crash
e. Exponential growth
Demographic momentum refers to the tendency for
a. Low population growth rates to continue to decline
b. High population growth rates to continue to increase
c. Populations to continue to grow in number even when growth rates reach zero
d. Populations to continue to grow in number even when women are reducing the number of children they bear
e. Women to continue to have children even though they no longer wish to