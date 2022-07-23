Textbook Question
A fat molecule consists of ________.
a. Carbohydrates and proteins.
b. Complex carbohydrates only.
c. Saturated oxygen atoms.
d. A carbon skeleton and fatty acids.
Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells ________.
a. Contain DNA
b. Have a plasma membrane
c. Are considered to be alive
d. Have a nucleus
e. Are able to evolve
Which of the following lists the chemical bonds from weakest to strongest?
a. Hydrogen, covalent, ionic
b. Covalent, ionic, hydrogen
c. Ionic, covalent, hydrogen
d. Covalent, hydrogen, ionic
e. Hydrogen, ionic, covalent