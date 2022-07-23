Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 12

Which of the following is not consistent with evolutionary theory?
a. All living organisms share a common ancestor.
b. The environment affects which organism survives to reproduce.
c. Natural selection always favors the same traits, regardless of environment.
d. Humans are not necessarily the best adapted organisms.

Understand the concept of evolutionary theory: Evolutionary theory explains how species change over time through mechanisms like natural selection, genetic drift, and mutation. It emphasizes that traits beneficial for survival and reproduction are passed on to future generations.
Analyze option a: 'All living organisms share a common ancestor.' This is consistent with evolutionary theory, as it is a fundamental principle that all life on Earth shares a common origin.
Analyze option b: 'The environment affects which organism survives to reproduce.' This aligns with the concept of natural selection, where environmental pressures determine which traits are advantageous for survival and reproduction.
Analyze option c: 'Natural selection always favors the same traits, regardless of environment.' This is inconsistent with evolutionary theory because natural selection is context-dependent. Traits that are advantageous in one environment may not be beneficial in another.
Analyze option d: 'Humans are not necessarily the best adapted organisms.' This is consistent with evolutionary theory, as 'best adapted' depends on the specific environment, and no species is universally the best adapted.

Common Ancestry

The concept of common ancestry posits that all living organisms share a common ancestor from which they have evolved over time. This idea is fundamental to evolutionary biology, as it explains the similarities and differences among species through the lens of descent with modification.
Common Misconceptions

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a mechanism of evolution where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring. This process leads to the gradual evolution of species as advantageous traits become more common in a population, while less advantageous traits diminish.
Natural Selection

Adaptation to Environment

Adaptation refers to the process by which a species becomes better suited to its environment through evolutionary changes. This concept highlights that traits favored by natural selection can vary depending on environmental conditions, meaning that what is advantageous in one context may not be in another.
Adaptive Radiation
