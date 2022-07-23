Proteins may function as ________.
a. Genetic material
b. Cholesterol molecules
c. Fat reserves
d. Enzymes
e. All of the above
A fat molecule consists of ________.
a. Carbohydrates and proteins.
b. Complex carbohydrates only.
c. Saturated oxygen atoms.
d. A carbon skeleton and fatty acids.
Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells ________.
a. Contain DNA
b. Have a plasma membrane
c. Are considered to be alive
d. Have a nucleus
e. Are able to evolve
Which of the following is not consistent with evolutionary theory?
a. All living organisms share a common ancestor.
b. The environment affects which organism survives to reproduce.
c. Natural selection always favors the same traits, regardless of environment.
d. Humans are not necessarily the best adapted organisms.