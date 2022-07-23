Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and Pseudoscience
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 2 - Science Fiction, Bad Science, and PseudoscienceProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells ________.
a. Contain DNA
b. Have a plasma membrane
c. Are considered to be alive
d. Have a nucleus
e. Are able to evolve

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key difference between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells. Eukaryotic cells are characterized by having membrane-bound organelles, including a nucleus, while prokaryotic cells lack these structures.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Option (a) 'contain DNA' is incorrect because both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells contain DNA as their genetic material.
Step 3: Evaluate option (b) 'have a plasma membrane.' This is also incorrect because both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells have a plasma membrane that encloses the cell and regulates the movement of substances in and out.
Step 4: Consider option (c) 'are considered to be alive.' This is incorrect because both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells are considered living entities.
Step 5: Focus on option (d) 'have a nucleus.' This is the correct answer because only eukaryotic cells have a true nucleus, which is a membrane-bound structure that houses the cell's DNA. Option (e) 'are able to evolve' is incorrect because both types of cells are capable of evolution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic vs. Prokaryotic Cells

Eukaryotic cells are complex cells that contain a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotic cells are simpler and lack a nucleus. This distinction is fundamental in biology, as it affects cellular processes, organization, and the overall functioning of organisms. Eukaryotes include animals, plants, fungi, and protists, whereas prokaryotes primarily consist of bacteria and archaea.
Nucleus

The nucleus is a membrane-bound organelle found in eukaryotic cells that houses the cell's genetic material (DNA). It plays a crucial role in regulating gene expression and mediating the replication of DNA during the cell cycle. The presence of a nucleus is a defining feature that distinguishes eukaryotic cells from prokaryotic cells, which have their genetic material located in the cytoplasm.
Cellular Organization

Cellular organization refers to the structural arrangement of cells and their components. Eukaryotic cells exhibit a higher level of organization, with specialized organelles performing distinct functions, contributing to the cell's overall efficiency and complexity. This organization allows for greater cellular specialization and the development of multicellular organisms, which is not seen in prokaryotic cells.
