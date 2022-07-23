The DNA profile below is from a mother, a father, and their child. Compare the bands found in the child's profile. What is true of every band shown in the child's profile?
When a trait is highly heritable, ________.
a. It is influenced by genes
b. It is not influenced by the environment
c. The variance of the trait in a population can be explained primarily by variance in genotypes
d. A and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Key Concepts
Heritability
Environmental Influence
Genotype-Phenotype Relationship
A quantitative trait ________.
a. May be one that is strongly influenced by the environment
b. Varies continuously in a population
c. May be influenced by many genes
d. Is not either off or on
e. All of the above
When graphing the phenotypes of a trait controlled by many genes and the environment, the line showing the frequency of each phenotype resembles ________.
a. A horizontal, straight line
b. A vertical, straight line
c. The letter T
d. A bell shape
e. A circle
Epigenetic changes involving methylation can directly affect the phenotype of an individual or her offspring by ________.
a. Causing correlations between parents and children
b. Causing changes to the DNA that affect gene expression but not DNA sequence
c. Generating low heritability
d. Increasing the likelihood of monozygotic twinning
e. Sterilizing the DNA
Which of the following is not part of the procedure used to make a DNA profile?
a. Short tandem repeat sequences are amplified by PCR.
b. DNA is placed in a gel and subjected to an electric current.
c. The genes that encode DNA sequence are cloned into bacteria.
d. DNA from blood, semen, vaginal fluids, or hair root cells can be used for analysis.