A quantitative trait ________.
a. May be one that is strongly influenced by the environment
b. Varies continuously in a population
c. May be influenced by many genes
d. Is not either off or on
e. All of the above
A quantitative trait ________.
a. May be one that is strongly influenced by the environment
b. Varies continuously in a population
c. May be influenced by many genes
d. Is not either off or on
e. All of the above
When graphing the phenotypes of a trait controlled by many genes and the environment, the line showing the frequency of each phenotype resembles ________.
a. A horizontal, straight line
b. A vertical, straight line
c. The letter T
d. A bell shape
e. A circle
When a trait is highly heritable, ________.
a. It is influenced by genes
b. It is not influenced by the environment
c. The variance of the trait in a population can be explained primarily by variance in genotypes
d. A and C are correct
e. A, B, and C are correct
Which of the following is not part of the procedure used to make a DNA profile?
a. Short tandem repeat sequences are amplified by PCR.
b. DNA is placed in a gel and subjected to an electric current.
c. The genes that encode DNA sequence are cloned into bacteria.
d. DNA from blood, semen, vaginal fluids, or hair root cells can be used for analysis.
Which of the following statements is consistent with the DNA profile shown below?
a. B is the child of A and C
b. C is the child of A and B
c. D is the child of B and C
d. A is the child of B and C
e. A is the child of C and D