Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene Idea
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry 11th Edition Campbell Biology
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene Idea Problem 8
Chapter 14, Problem 8

What is the probability that each of the following pairs of parents will produce the indicated offspring? (Assume independent assortment of all gene pairs.)
a. AABBCC×aabbcc→AaBbCc
b. AABbCc×AaBbCc→AAbbCC
c. AaBbCc×AaBbCc→AaBbCc
d. aaBbCC×AABbcc→AaBbCc

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of independent assortment, which states that alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during gamete formation. This is crucial for calculating probabilities in genetic crosses.
Step 2: For each pair of parents, determine the possible gametes they can produce. For example, AABBCC can produce only one type of gamete: ABC, while aabbcc can produce abc.
Step 3: Calculate the probability of each offspring genotype by considering the combination of gametes from each parent. For instance, to get AaBbCc from AABBCC × aabbcc, you need to combine gametes ABC and abc, resulting in AaBbCc.
Step 4: Use the rules of probability to calculate the likelihood of each genotype. For example, if each gene pair segregates independently, the probability of Aa from AA × aa is 1, Bb from BB × bb is 1, and Cc from CC × cc is 1. Multiply these probabilities together to get the overall probability for the offspring.
Step 5: Repeat the process for each pair of parents and indicated offspring, ensuring to consider the specific combinations of alleles required for each genotype. Use the product rule of probability to find the final probability for each scenario.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a principle of genetics stating that alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during gamete formation. This means the inheritance of one trait generally does not affect the inheritance of another, allowing for various combinations of traits in offspring.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used in genetics to predict the genotypes of offspring from a particular cross or breeding experiment. It helps visualize how alleles from each parent can combine, showing the probability of inheriting specific traits based on parental genotypes.
Probability in Genetics

Probability in genetics refers to the likelihood of a particular genetic outcome occurring, often expressed as a fraction or percentage. It is calculated by considering the possible combinations of alleles from the parents, using principles like independent assortment and tools like Punnett squares to determine the chances of specific genotypes in offspring.
Textbook Question

Flower position, stem length, and seed shape are three characters that Mendel studied. Each is controlled by an independently assorting gene and has dominant and recessive expression as indicated in Table 14.1.



If a plant that is heterozygous for all three characters is allowed to self-fertilize, what proportion of the offspring would you expect to be each of the following? (Note: Use the rules of probability instead of a huge Punnett square.)

a. Homozygous for the three dominant traits

b. Homozygous for the three recessive traits

c. Heterozygous for all three characters

d. Homozygous for axial and tall, heterozygous for seed shape

Textbook Question

Hemochromatosis is an inherited disease caused by a recessive allele. If a woman and her husband, who are both carriers, have three children, what is the probability of each of the following?

a. All three children are of normal phenotype

b. One or more of the three children have the disease

c. All three children have the disease

d. At least one child is phenotypically normal

Textbook Question

The genotype of F1 individuals in a tetrahybrid cross is AaBbCcDd. Assuming independent assortment of these four genes, what are the probabilities that F2 offspring will have the following genotypes?

a. aabbccdd

b. AaBbCcDd

c. AABBCCDD

d. AaBBccDd

e. AaBBCCdd

Textbook Question

Karen and Steve each have a sibling with sickle-cell disease. Neither Karen nor Steve nor any of their parents have the disease, and none of them have been tested to see if they carry the sickle-cell allele. Based on this incomplete information, calculate the probability that if this couple has a child, the child will have sickle-cell disease.

Textbook Question

In 1981, a stray black cat with unusual rounded, curled-back ears was adopted by a family in California. Hundreds of descendants of the cat have since been born, and cat fanciers hope to develop the curl cat into a show breed. Suppose you owned the first curl cat and wanted to develop a true-breeding variety. How would you determine whether the curl allele is dominant or recessive? How would you obtain true-breeding curl cats? How could you be sure they are true-breeding?

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

In tigers, a recessive allele of a particular gene causes both an absence of fur pigmentation (a white tiger) and a cross-eyed condition. If two phenotypically normal tigers that are heterozygous at this locus are mated, what percentage of their offspring will be cross-eyed? What percentage of cross-eyed tigers will be white?

