A man has six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. Remember that extra digits is a dominant trait. What fraction of this couple's children would be expected to have extra digits?
Hemochromatosis is an inherited disease caused by a recessive allele. If a woman and her husband, who are both carriers, have three children, what is the probability of each of the following?
a. All three children are of normal phenotype
b. One or more of the three children have the disease
c. All three children have the disease
d. At least one child is phenotypically normal
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Genetic Inheritance
Punnett Square
Probability in Genetics
A pea plant heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii) is crossed with a plant homozygous for constricted pods (ii). Draw a Punnett square for this cross to predict genotypic and phenotypic ratios. Assume that pollen comes from the ii plant.
Flower position, stem length, and seed shape are three characters that Mendel studied. Each is controlled by an independently assorting gene and has dominant and recessive expression as indicated in Table 14.1.
If a plant that is heterozygous for all three characters is allowed to self-fertilize, what proportion of the offspring would you expect to be each of the following? (Note: Use the rules of probability instead of a huge Punnett square.)
a. Homozygous for the three dominant traits
b. Homozygous for the three recessive traits
c. Heterozygous for all three characters
d. Homozygous for axial and tall, heterozygous for seed shape
The genotype of F1 individuals in a tetrahybrid cross is AaBbCcDd. Assuming independent assortment of these four genes, what are the probabilities that F2 offspring will have the following genotypes?
a. aabbccdd
b. AaBbCcDd
c. AABBCCDD
d. AaBBccDd
e. AaBBCCdd
What is the probability that each of the following pairs of parents will produce the indicated offspring? (Assume independent assortment of all gene pairs.)
a. AABBCC×aabbcc→AaBbCc
b. AABbCc×AaBbCc→AAbbCC
c. AaBbCc×AaBbCc→AaBbCc
d. aaBbCC×AABbcc→AaBbCc
Karen and Steve each have a sibling with sickle-cell disease. Neither Karen nor Steve nor any of their parents have the disease, and none of them have been tested to see if they carry the sickle-cell allele. Based on this incomplete information, calculate the probability that if this couple has a child, the child will have sickle-cell disease.