X-Linked Recessive Inheritance

Pseudohypertrophic muscular dystrophy, also known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is primarily caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene located on the X chromosome. This type of inheritance means that males, who have only one X chromosome, are more likely to express the disorder if they inherit the mutated allele. In contrast, females have two X chromosomes, so a mutation would need to be present on both for the disorder to manifest, making it rare in girls.