Chapter 15, Problem 5

Using the information from problem 4, scientists do a further testcross using a heterozygote for height and nose morphology. The offspring are tall upturned snout, 40; dwarf upturned snout, 9; dwarf downturned snout, 42; tall downturned snout, 9. Calculate the recombination frequency from these data, and then use your answer from problem 4 to determine the correct order of the three linked genes.

Step 1: Calculate the total number of offspring from the testcross. Add up all the offspring counts: 40 (tall upturned snout) + 9 (dwarf upturned snout) + 42 (dwarf downturned snout) + 9 (tall downturned snout) = 100.
Step 2: Identify the recombinant offspring. Recombinant offspring are those that have a combination of traits not found in either parent used in the testcross. In this case, the recombinants are dwarf upturned snout (9) and tall downturned snout (9).
Step 3: Calculate the recombination frequency. Add the number of recombinant offspring and divide by the total number of offspring, then multiply by 100 to get the percentage. Recombination frequency = (9 + 9) / 100 * 100% = 18%.
Step 4: Use the recombination frequency to determine the correct order of the genes. From problem 4, if you have the map distances between the genes, you can use the recombination frequency to infer the order. Typically, the gene with the middle frequency value is in the middle.
Step 5: Confirm the gene order by checking if the calculated map distances from the recombination frequencies fit the observed data. If the order is correct, the sum of the distances between the genes should match the recombination frequencies observed.

Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage. This frequency helps in determining the genetic distance between linked genes on a chromosome.
Testcross

A testcross is a genetic cross between an individual with an unknown genotype and a homozygous recessive individual. This method is used to determine the genotype of the unknown individual based on the phenotypes of the offspring. In this context, the testcross helps reveal the linkage and arrangement of genes affecting traits like height and nose morphology.

Linked Genes

Linked genes are genes that are located close to each other on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together during meiosis. The closer the genes are, the lower the chance of recombination occurring between them. Understanding the arrangement of linked genes is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns and calculating recombination frequencies.
