Ch. 18 - Regulation of Gene Expression
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 18 - Regulation of Gene ExpressionProblem 1
Chapter 18, Problem 1

If a particular operon encodes enzymes for making an essential amino acid and is regulated like the trp operon, then
a. The amino acid inactivates the repressor.
b. The repressor is active in the absence of the amino acid.
c. The amino acid acts as a corepressor.
d. The amino acid turns on transcription of the operon.

Understand the function of the trp operon: It is a repressible operon that is typically active but can be turned off when the amino acid tryptophan is present.
Identify the role of tryptophan in the trp operon: Tryptophan acts as a corepressor, which means it binds to the repressor protein, activating it.
Recognize the state of the repressor: In the absence of tryptophan, the repressor is inactive, allowing transcription to occur.
Determine the effect of the amino acid on the operon: When the amino acid is present, it binds to the repressor, activating it and stopping transcription.
Apply this understanding to the problem: If the operon in question is regulated like the trp operon, the amino acid would act as a corepressor, similar to tryptophan in the trp operon.

Operon Structure

An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, allowing for coordinated regulation of gene expression. In prokaryotes, operons enable the efficient use of resources by regulating the transcription of multiple genes that encode proteins with related functions, such as enzymes involved in a metabolic pathway.
Structure of an Operon

Repressor Proteins

Repressor proteins are regulatory proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences, inhibiting the transcription of target genes. In the context of operons, the presence or absence of certain metabolites, like amino acids, can influence the activity of these repressors, determining whether the operon is active or inactive.
Proteins

Corepressor Function

A corepressor is a small molecule that binds to a repressor protein, enhancing its ability to bind to the operator region of an operon. In the case of the trp operon, the presence of tryptophan acts as a corepressor, allowing the repressor to effectively block transcription when the amino acid is abundant, thus regulating the synthesis of enzymes needed for its production.
Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Muscle cells differ from nerve cells mainly because they

a. Express different genes.

b. Contain different genes.

c. Use different genetic codes.

d. Have unique ribosomes.

Textbook Question

The functioning of enhancers is an example of

a. A eukaryotic equivalent of prokaryotic promoter functioning.

b. Transcriptional control of gene expression.

c. The stimulation of translation by initiation factors.

d. Post-translational control that activates certain proteins.

Textbook Question

Cell differentiation always involves

a. Transcription of the myoD gene.

b. The movement of cells.

c. The production of tissue-specific proteins.

d. The selective loss of certain genes from the genome.

