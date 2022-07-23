Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - DNA Tools and Biotechnology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 20 - DNA Tools and BiotechnologyProblem 3
Chapter 20, Problem 3

Plants are more readily manipulated by genetic engineering than are animals because
a. Plant genes do not contain introns.
b. More vectors are available for transferring recombinant DNA into plant cells.
c. A somatic plant cell can often give rise to a complete plant.
d. Plant cells have larger nuclei.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of genetic engineering: Genetic engineering involves modifying the genetic material of an organism to achieve desired traits. This process often involves inserting recombinant DNA into the organism's cells.
Consider the role of somatic plant cells: Somatic plant cells have the unique ability to regenerate into a complete plant through a process called totipotency. This means that a single cell can develop into a full organism, which is advantageous for genetic engineering.
Evaluate the options: Analyze each option provided in the problem. Option (a) suggests plant genes do not contain introns, which is incorrect as plant genes do have introns. Option (b) mentions vectors, which are tools used to transfer DNA, but the availability of vectors is not the primary reason for easier manipulation. Option (c) highlights the ability of somatic plant cells to give rise to a complete plant, which is a key factor in genetic engineering. Option (d) refers to the size of plant cell nuclei, which is not relevant to genetic engineering.
Focus on the correct reasoning: The ability of somatic plant cells to regenerate into a complete plant (option c) is a significant advantage in genetic engineering. This property allows scientists to manipulate a single cell and then grow an entire plant with the desired genetic modifications.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the evaluation, the most compelling reason why plants are more readily manipulated by genetic engineering than animals is due to the totipotency of somatic plant cells, as described in option (c).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Engineering in Plants

Genetic engineering in plants involves modifying the plant's DNA to achieve desired traits. This process is often easier in plants because they can regenerate from a single somatic cell, allowing the entire plant to express the new genetic trait. This capability is due to the totipotency of plant cells, which is not present in animal cells.
Totipotency

Totipotency is the ability of a single cell to divide and develop into a complete organism. In plants, many somatic cells are totipotent, meaning they can regenerate into a whole plant. This property is crucial for genetic engineering, as it allows scientists to modify a single cell and then grow a full plant that carries the genetic modification.
Vectors in Genetic Engineering

Vectors are tools used to transfer genetic material into cells. In plant genetic engineering, vectors like Agrobacterium tumefaciens are commonly used to introduce new genes into plant cells. The availability of effective vectors is essential for successful genetic modification, as they facilitate the integration of recombinant DNA into the plant genome.
