In DNA technology, the term vector can refer to
a. The enzyme that cuts DNA into restriction fragments.
b. The sticky end of a DNA fragment.
c. A SNP marker.
d. A plasmid used to transfer DNA into a living cell.
Which of the following tools of DNA technology is incorrectly paired with its use?
a. Electrophoresis — Separation of DNA fragments
b. DNA ligase — Cutting DNA, creating sticky ends of restriction fragments
c. DNA polymerase — Polymerase chain reaction to amplify sections of DNA
d. Reverse transcriptase — Production of cDNA from mRNA
A paleontologist has recovered a bit of tissue from the 400-year-old preserved skin of an extinct dodo (a bird). To compare a specific region of the DNA from a sample with DNA from living birds, which of the following would be most useful for increasing the amount of dodo DNA available for testing?
a. SNP analysis
b. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
c. Electroporation
d. Gel electrophoresis
DNA technology has many medical applications. Which of the following is not done routinely at present?
a. Production of hormones for treating diabetes and dwarfism
b. Analysis of gene expression for more informed cancer treatments
c. Gene editing by the CRISPR-Cas9 system in viable human embryos to correct genetic diseases
d. Prenatal identification of genetic disease alleles
Which of the following is not true of cDNA produced using human brain tissue as the starting material?
a. It can be amplified by the polymerase chain reaction.
b. It was produced from pre-mRNA using reverse transcriptase.
c. It can be labeled and used as a probe to detect genes expressed in the brain.
d. It lacks the introns of the pre-mRNA.