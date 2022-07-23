Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - The History of Life on Earth
Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Campbell Biology
Ch. 25 - The History of Life on Earth
Chapter 25, Problem 1

Fossilized stromatolites:
a. Formed around deep-sea vents.
b. Resemble structures formed by bacterial communities that are found today in some shallow marine bays.
c. Provide evidence that plants moved onto land in the company of fungi around 500 million years ago.
d. Contain the first undisputed fossils of eukaryotes.

Understand what stromatolites are: Stromatolites are layered structures formed by the growth of microbial mats, primarily cyanobacteria. They are among the oldest evidence of life on Earth.
Consider the environments where stromatolites are typically found: Stromatolites are often found in shallow marine environments where sunlight can penetrate, allowing photosynthetic bacteria to thrive.
Evaluate the options given in the problem: a) deep-sea vents, b) shallow marine bays, c) evidence of plants and fungi moving onto land, d) first fossils of eukaryotes.
Analyze each option: a) Stromatolites are not typically associated with deep-sea vents, which are environments for chemosynthetic organisms. b) Stromatolites resemble structures formed by bacterial communities in shallow marine bays today. c) Stromatolites do not provide evidence of plants and fungi moving onto land. d) Stromatolites do not contain eukaryotic fossils; they are primarily associated with prokaryotic life.
Conclude which option best describes fossilized stromatolites: Based on the analysis, option b is the most accurate description, as stromatolites resemble structures formed by bacterial communities found in shallow marine bays today.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stromatolites

Stromatolites are layered sedimentary formations created by the growth of microbial mats, primarily cyanobacteria. These structures are among the oldest evidence of life on Earth, dating back over 3.5 billion years. Modern stromatolites can still be found in some shallow marine environments, resembling ancient formations and providing insights into early life and its environmental interactions.
Bacterial Communities

Bacterial communities, such as those forming stromatolites, consist of diverse microorganisms that interact with each other and their environment. These communities can create complex structures through processes like photosynthesis and sediment trapping. Understanding these communities helps explain how early life forms could alter their surroundings and contribute to the formation of geological features.
Fossil Evidence of Early Life

Fossils provide crucial evidence of early life forms and their evolution. Stromatolites, as fossilized microbial mats, offer insights into the conditions and types of life that existed billions of years ago. They are not related to the movement of plants onto land or the first eukaryotes, but they are significant for understanding the early biosphere and the role of microorganisms in Earth's history.
