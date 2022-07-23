Skip to main content
Ch. 32 - An Overview of Animal Diversity
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311
Ch. 32 - An Overview of Animal DiversityProblem 2
Chapter 32, Problem 2

The distinction between sponges and other animal phyla is based mainly on the absence versus the presence of
a. A body cavity
b. A complete digestive tract
c. Mesoderm
d. Tissues

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic characteristics of sponges: Sponges are simple animals that lack true tissues and organs. They belong to the phylum Porifera.
Recognize the defining features of other animal phyla: Most other animal phyla have organized tissues and organs, which are derived from embryonic layers such as ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
Identify the key difference: Sponges do not have true tissues, whereas other animal phyla do. This is a fundamental distinction between sponges and other animals.
Consider the options provided: Evaluate each option (a body cavity, a complete digestive tract, mesoderm, tissues) to determine which one is absent in sponges but present in other animal phyla.
Conclude based on the analysis: The absence of true tissues in sponges is the main distinction from other animal phyla, which possess organized tissues.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Body Cavity

A body cavity is a fluid-filled space within the body that houses organs and provides structural support. In animals, the presence or absence of a body cavity, such as a coelom, is a key characteristic used to differentiate between phyla. Sponges lack a true body cavity, which distinguishes them from many other animal groups.
Complete Digestive Tract

A complete digestive tract refers to a digestive system with two openings: a mouth and an anus, allowing for a one-way flow of food. This feature is present in more complex animals, enabling efficient digestion and nutrient absorption. Sponges do not have a complete digestive tract; they rely on intracellular digestion within their porous bodies.
Tissues

Tissues are groups of cells with a common structure and function, forming the building blocks of organs and systems in multicellular organisms. The presence of organized tissues is a defining characteristic of most animal phyla. Sponges are unique as they lack true tissues, having a simple organization with specialized cells but no distinct tissue layers.
