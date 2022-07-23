Textbook Question
One of the characteristics unique to animals is
a. Gastrulation
b. Multicellularity
c. Sexual reproduction
d. Flagellated sperm
Which of the following was probably the least important factor in bringing about the Cambrian explosion?
a. The emergence of predator-prey relationships
b. An increase in the concentration of atmospheric oxygen
c. The movement of animals onto land
d. The origin of Hox genes
Based on the tree in Figure 32.11, which statement is false?
<IMAGE>
a. The animal kingdom is monophyletic.
b. Acoelomate flatworms are more closely related to echinoderms than to annelids.
c. Sponges are basal animals.
d. Bilaterians form a clade.