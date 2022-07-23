Textbook Question
Vertebrates and tunicates share
a. Jaws adapted for feeding
b. A high degree of cephalization
c. An endoskeleton that includes a skull
d. A notochord and a dorsal, hollow nerve cord
1949
views
Vertebrates and tunicates share
a. Jaws adapted for feeding
b. A high degree of cephalization
c. An endoskeleton that includes a skull
d. A notochord and a dorsal, hollow nerve cord
Unlike eutherians, both monotremes and marsupials
a. Lack nipples
b. Have some embryonic development outside the uterus
c. Lay eggs
d. Are found in Australia and Africa
Which clade does not include humans?
a. Synapsids
b. Lobe-fins
c. Diapsids
d. Osteichthyans
As hominins diverged from other primates, which of the following appeared first?
a. Reduced jawbones
b. An enlarged brain
c. The making of stone tools
d. Bipedal locomotion