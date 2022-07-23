Skip to main content
Ch. 34 - The Origin and Evolution of Vertebrates
Chapter 34, Problem 4

Which clade does not include humans?
a. Synapsids
b. Lobe-fins
c. Diapsids
d. Osteichthyans

1
Understand the concept of clades: A clade is a group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and all its descendants. Clades are used in phylogenetics to show evolutionary relationships.
Identify the clades mentioned in the problem: synapsids, lobe-fins, diapsids, and osteichthyans.
Recall the evolutionary lineage of humans: Humans belong to the clade of synapsids, which includes mammals and their ancestors.
Examine the clade of lobe-fins: Lobe-fins include tetrapods, which are vertebrates with limbs, and humans are part of this clade.
Consider the clade of diapsids: Diapsids are a group of reptiles that include birds, crocodiles, and lizards. Humans are not part of this clade.

Clade

A clade is a group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and all its descendants, representing a single branch on the tree of life. Understanding clades helps in tracing evolutionary relationships and determining which organisms share a common lineage.
Synapsids

Synapsids are a clade of animals that includes mammals and their extinct relatives. They are characterized by having a single temporal opening in the skull. Humans, as mammals, are part of the synapsid clade, which is crucial for understanding our evolutionary history.
Diapsids

Diapsids are a clade of reptiles that have two temporal openings in their skulls. This group includes most reptiles and birds, but not mammals. Understanding diapsids is essential for identifying clades that do not include humans, as humans belong to the synapsid clade.
