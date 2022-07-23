Which of the following could be considered the most recent common ancestor of living tetrapods?

a. A sturdy-finned, shallow-water lobe-fin whose appendages had skeletal supports similar to those of terrestrial vertebrates

b. An armored, jawed placoderm with two pairs of appendages

c. An early ray-finned fish that developed bony skeletal supports in its paired fins

d. A salamander that had legs supported by a bony skeleton but moved with the side-to-side bending typical of fishes