Unlike eutherians, both monotremes and marsupials
a. Lack nipples
b. Have some embryonic development outside the uterus
c. Lay eggs
d. Are found in Australia and Africa
Which clade does not include humans?
a. Synapsids
b. Lobe-fins
c. Diapsids
d. Osteichthyans
As hominins diverged from other primates, which of the following appeared first?
a. Reduced jawbones
b. An enlarged brain
c. The making of stone tools
d. Bipedal locomotion
Living members of a vertebrate lineage can be very different from early members of the lineage, and evolutionary reversals (character losses) are common. Give examples that illustrate these observations, and explain their evolutionary causes.