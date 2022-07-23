Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 34 - The Origin and Evolution of Vertebrates
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 34 - The Origin and Evolution of VertebratesProblem 6
Chapter 34, Problem 6

Which of the following could be considered the most recent common ancestor of living tetrapods?
a. A sturdy-finned, shallow-water lobe-fin whose appendages had skeletal supports similar to those of terrestrial vertebrates
b. An armored, jawed placoderm with two pairs of appendages
c. An early ray-finned fish that developed bony skeletal supports in its paired fins
d. A salamander that had legs supported by a bony skeleton but moved with the side-to-side bending typical of fishes

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tetrapods: Tetrapods are vertebrates with four limbs, including amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. They evolved from lobe-finned fishes.
Identify key evolutionary traits: The transition from aquatic to terrestrial life involved the development of limbs with skeletal supports that could bear weight on land.
Analyze option a: A sturdy-finned, shallow-water lobe-fin with appendages having skeletal supports similar to terrestrial vertebrates suggests a transitional form between aquatic and terrestrial life.
Consider the evolutionary timeline: Lobe-finned fishes are known to be ancestors of tetrapods, as they possess limb-like structures that could evolve into legs.
Evaluate the other options: Options b, c, and d describe organisms that either do not fit the evolutionary timeline or lack the necessary adaptations for terrestrial life, such as the armored placoderm or the ray-finned fish.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
37s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tetrapods

Tetrapods are vertebrates with four limbs, including amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. They evolved from lobe-finned fishes during the Devonian period, adapting to life on land. Understanding tetrapods involves studying their evolutionary transition from aquatic to terrestrial environments, which is marked by changes in limb structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:57
Tetrapods

Lobe-finned Fish

Lobe-finned fish, or Sarcopterygii, are characterized by fleshy, lobed, paired fins, which are supported by a single bone. These fish are crucial in the study of vertebrate evolution as they are believed to be the ancestors of tetrapods. Their fin structure provided the basis for the development of limbs in terrestrial vertebrates, making them a key focus in understanding the transition from water to land.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
Bony Fish

Common Ancestor

A common ancestor in evolutionary biology refers to an organism from which two or more species have evolved. Identifying the most recent common ancestor of tetrapods involves examining fossil records and morphological traits that link modern tetrapods to their aquatic predecessors. This concept is essential for tracing evolutionary pathways and understanding the shared characteristics among diverse species.
Recommended video:
06:39
Common Misconceptions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Unlike eutherians, both monotremes and marsupials

a. Lack nipples

b. Have some embryonic development outside the uterus

c. Lay eggs

d. Are found in Australia and Africa

1356
views
Textbook Question

Which clade does not include humans?

a. Synapsids

b. Lobe-fins

c. Diapsids

d. Osteichthyans

1327
views
Textbook Question

As hominins diverged from other primates, which of the following appeared first?

a. Reduced jawbones

b. An enlarged brain

c. The making of stone tools

d. Bipedal locomotion

786
views
Textbook Question

Living members of a vertebrate lineage can be very different from early members of the lineage, and evolutionary reversals (character losses) are common. Give examples that illustrate these observations, and explain their evolutionary causes.

1143
views