Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 37 - Soil and Plant Nutrition
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 37 - Soil and Plant NutritionProblem 2
Chapter 37, Problem 2

Micronutrients are needed in very small amounts because
a. Most of them are mobile in the plant
b. Most serve mainly as cofactors of enzymes
c. Most are supplied in large enough quantities in seeds
d. They play only a minor role in the growth and health of the plant

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of micronutrients in plants: Micronutrients are essential elements required by plants in small quantities for various physiological functions.
Consider the mobility of micronutrients: While some micronutrients can move within the plant, their mobility does not determine the amount needed.
Examine the function of micronutrients as enzyme cofactors: Many micronutrients act as cofactors, which are non-protein chemical compounds that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions.
Evaluate the supply of micronutrients in seeds: Seeds may contain some micronutrients, but this does not necessarily mean they are supplied in large quantities.
Assess the importance of micronutrients in plant growth and health: Despite being required in small amounts, micronutrients are crucial for plant growth and health, playing significant roles in various metabolic processes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Micronutrients in Plants

Micronutrients are essential elements required by plants in small quantities for growth and development. Despite their minimal presence, they play critical roles in various physiological processes, including enzyme function and photosynthesis. Deficiencies can lead to significant health issues in plants, affecting their growth and productivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:33
Land Plants

Role of Micronutrients as Enzyme Cofactors

Many micronutrients act as cofactors for enzymes, meaning they are necessary for the enzyme's activity. These elements bind to the enzyme and assist in catalyzing biochemical reactions, which are vital for plant metabolism. Without these cofactors, enzymes may not function properly, leading to metabolic disruptions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:22
Cofactors

Mobility of Micronutrients in Plants

The mobility of micronutrients within a plant refers to their ability to move from one part of the plant to another. This mobility is crucial for distributing nutrients to areas where they are needed most. However, not all micronutrients are highly mobile, which can affect how deficiencies manifest and are addressed in plant care.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Sampling Mobile Organisms: Mark & Recapture
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The inorganic nutrient most often lacking in crops is:

a. Carbon

b. Nitrogen

c. Phosphorus

d. Potassium.

1119
views
Textbook Question

Mycorrhizae enhance plant nutrition mainly by:

a. Absorbing water and minerals through the fungal hyphae

b. Providing sugar to root cells, which have no chloroplasts

c. Converting atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia

d. Enabling the roots to parasitize neighboring plants

1480
views
Textbook Question

Epiphytes are:

a. Fungi that attack plants

b. Fungi that form mutualistic associations with roots

c. Nonphotosynthetic parasitic plants.

d. Plants that grow on other plants.

981
views
Textbook Question

Some of the problems associated with intensive irrigation include all of the following except:

a. Soil salinization

b. Overfertilization

c. Land subsidence

d. Aquifer depletion.

746
views