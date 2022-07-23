Skip to main content
Ch. 37 - Soil and Plant Nutrition
Chapter 37, Problem 5

Some of the problems associated with intensive irrigation include all of the following except:
a. Soil salinization
b. Overfertilization
c. Land subsidence
d. Aquifer depletion.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of intensive irrigation. Intensive irrigation refers to the practice of applying large amounts of water to agricultural fields to maximize crop yield. This method can have environmental and geological consequences.
Step 2: Review each option provided in the question and analyze its relationship to intensive irrigation. For example, soil salinization occurs when water evaporates, leaving salts behind, which is a common issue in areas with intensive irrigation.
Step 3: Consider the impact of overfertilization. While fertilizers are often used in agriculture, overfertilization is not directly caused by irrigation itself but rather by excessive application of nutrients.
Step 4: Examine land subsidence, which can occur when groundwater is excessively extracted for irrigation, causing the land to sink. This is a known consequence of intensive irrigation in areas reliant on aquifers.
Step 5: Evaluate aquifer depletion, which happens when water is withdrawn from underground sources faster than it can be replenished. This is a direct result of intensive irrigation practices in regions with limited water resources.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Soil Salinization

Soil salinization occurs when water evaporates from the soil surface, leaving behind salts that accumulate over time. This process is often exacerbated by intensive irrigation practices, particularly in arid regions, leading to reduced soil fertility and crop yields. Understanding this concept is crucial for recognizing the negative impacts of excessive irrigation.
Soil Composition

Overfertilization

Overfertilization refers to the excessive application of fertilizers to crops, which can lead to nutrient runoff into water bodies, causing pollution and eutrophication. While it is a common issue in agricultural practices, it is not directly a problem of intensive irrigation itself, making it a key distinction in the context of the question.

Aquifer Depletion

Aquifer depletion occurs when groundwater is extracted faster than it can be replenished, often due to intensive irrigation practices that rely heavily on groundwater sources. This can lead to a significant drop in water tables, affecting water availability for both agricultural and human needs. Recognizing this concept is essential for understanding the sustainability challenges of intensive irrigation.
